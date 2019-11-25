Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Honoring Our Heroes
Top Stories
Des Moines police searching for missing person
Top Stories
Man killed after two-vehicle crash in Polk County
Giving back to local heroes this Thanksgiving
Lottery group settles with winner who sought bigger prize
Decked out for the holidays with the Salisbury House
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
McElvain, Allen lead way for Northern Iowa in 38-7 victory
Top Stories
Iowa State holds on to beat surging Kansas
Top Stories
Hawks down Illinois in final home game of the season
Dowling Catholic takes down WDM Valley in 4A Championship to win 7th consecutive State Football Title
Van Meter falls to West Lyon in 1A Championship
Noah Ellis living hometown dream with Des Moines Buccaneers
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Save Your Brain classes
Top Stories
Catalysts Live, a celebration of diversity in technology
Top Stories
Jankins Law Firm: Pre Filing Bankruptcy Credit Counseling
Thanksgiving Turkey Tips
Midwest Basement Systems: Insulating
Free Thanksgiving Meal
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
man dies after crash
Man killed after two-vehicle crash in Polk County