Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Judge will reconsider jail sentence for woman who fed strays
Top Stories
Woman suspects porch pirate stole package with 9 tarantulas
’80s tape, toy dino: Chinatown archaeological dig cut short
Ducks, stuck, loose: Police rescue 3 ducklings from grate
Driver climbs out of sunroof to flee from crash
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Tough day for Central Iowa schools in 3A State Baseball
Top Stories
Cole Hamels gives up back-to-back HR’s in second rehab start
Top Stories
How the Valley Tigers used a tweet to motivate them to a 5A champship
Local 5 Top 5 Plays (7/28)
Tigers’ bats heat up as Valley tops Waukee in the championship
Martensdale-St. Mary’s falls to Remsen St. Mary’s in 1A quarterfinal
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
American Cancer Society – Blooming With Hope
Top Stories
Fab Finds – Old Glory Flies
Top Stories
Please Pass The Love – Mental Health Non-Profit Services
Fly Iowa 2019
Party Scoopers 7-30-19
Altoona’s National Night Out
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg visits fallen metro officers’ families