Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
12°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
Animal lover crochets cat without ears a new set of purple ones
Top Stories
Newton woman turns 109 on MLK Day
Des Moines 16-year-old accidentally shoots himself in the groin
Sun dogs appear on a frigid January day
Who, when, and where the candidates are in Iowa
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Meet the former Hawkeyes and Cyclones (and former Panther) that are one win away from the Super Bowl
Top Stories
Iowa State blown out by 20 by Texas Tech in Lubbock
Top Stories
Iowa dominates Nebraska in a top ten showdown at Carver Hawkeye
Drake Bulldogs women’s basketball back home
Dowling Catholic basketball hitting their early stride
Drake tops Illinois State 84-74 in men’s hoops
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
The Nadas 1-17-2020
Top Stories
Lakeside Casino 1-17-2020
Top Stories
Funny Bone 1-17-2020
Funny Bone 1-17-2020
Iowa State Patrol 1-17-2020
Des Moines Women’s Club 1-17-2020
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
murder in the 1st degree
Fort Dodge man accused of killing woman