Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
No perfume, please: Viennese against scented subway air
Top Stories
Man reunites with $23K found in recycling sorting facility
Message in bottle from Hawaii found in California
10,000 bottles of beer on the road: German truck loses load
Longhorn on loose corralled by cowboy in Colorado Springs
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
New uniforms a ‘boost’ for Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Urbandale wins state baseball championship
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays (8/4)
Van Meter and North Linn set to meet in 2A Championship after semifinal wins at State Baseball
Cyclones talk expectations at ISU Football Media Day
4A State Baseball: Urbandale, Johnston, and Dowling Catholic advance to semifinals
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Beaverdale Neighborhood Association Public Affairs – National Night Out
Top Stories
Military Tribute Concert – Honoring The Military
Top Stories
Big Al’s BBQ – Sweet Corn Festival
Big Al’s BBQ – Brand New Adel Location
Warrior Lanes – Summer Ending
Merkle Retirement Planning – Taking Control of Your 401K
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
no injuries reported
Three teens arrested for attempted murder in Waukee