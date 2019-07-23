Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Sweet mess: Syrup spills at edge of French Quarter
Top Stories
Police wait downstream for suspect trying to swim to freedom
Sydney police find drug haul in van that hit police cars
Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver’s car grille
Watermelons to replace piglets in California fair event
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Southeast Polk advances to Substate Baseball Final with 7-2 win over Marshalltown
Top Stories
Day One from State Softball: 1A sees top-seeded Spartans advance, and 2A Mt. Ayr with a walk-off winner among other big moments
Top Stories
Ogden hoping to be the darlings of the state softball tournament
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (7/21)
Top ranked Johnston scores 19 in substate semifinal
Big Ten Media Days: What Iowa must do in 2019 to win the B1G West
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Cleaning Connection: Professional cleaning tips
Top Stories
Simplify Design: Kitchen remodel
Top Stories
Inspired Book & Brew Crew
Party Scoopers – July 23, 2019
Smoke Out Hunger 2019
Jackie joins RAGBRAI Day 3
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
plymouth county
Police chief accused of injuring wife during altercation