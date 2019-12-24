Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
Woman accused of faking cancer to reap donations
Top Stories
NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019
Dense fog grounds flights in Chicago
Police: 2 shootings within 10 minutes Monday evening in Des Moines
Man charged with murder of brother of former Iowa quarterback
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local forecast: December 13, 2019
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Cyclones headed south for Camping World Bowl in Orlando
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (12/22)
Top Stories
Haliburton, hot Cyclones drop Purdue Fort Wayne 89-59
Capitals and Oak Leafs taking rivalry to a new stage for Iowa Hockey Classic
Capitals and Oaks Leafs to square off in Iowa Hockey Classic
Remembering legendary Iowa head coach Hayden Fry
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Scott Dean – Simplify
Top Stories
Above and Beyond Cancer 12-23-19
Top Stories
Jankins Law Firm 12-23-19
Best Christmas Ever 12-23-19
Children and Families of Iowa – Kidsfest
Merkle Retirement Planning – The Secure Act
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
shoprite
Check your fridge: 88 egg products under recall after deadly listeria outbreak