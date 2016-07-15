Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Top Stories
Best New Food named at 2019 Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
5OYS: How Iowa monitors blue-green algae
25-year-old man involved in Grimes motorcycle vs. car crash dies
Arrest made following 2-year-old child’s death in June
Stores secured after bomb threats made to Walmarts in Altoona and Windsor Heights
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: “FAVORITES”
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Van Meter turns focus back to football
Top Stories
Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders stops by Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Meet the anchors of Iowa’s offensive line
Former Dowling star, John Waggoner ready to make an impact in 2019
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (8/11)
Local axe club to host U.S. Open on national television
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Saylorville Lake Marina – Summer’s Still Here
Top Stories
SA3 Wealth – Be Smart with Your Money
Top Stories
Blank Park Zoo – Zoo Brew
AARP – Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair – Day 6 Wrap Up
4H at the Iowa State Fair – The Swine Barn
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Motorcycle driver in Grimes crash dies after being transported to hospital
The_naked_magic_show
The Naked Magic Show is in Des Moines