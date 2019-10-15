Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Interstate section getting new name to end Iowa confusion
Top Stories
University of Iowa student accused of using fake ‘McLovin’ ID to get into bar
Top Stories
Helping to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis
Recall alert: Kenosha Beef International recalling seasoned beef products
Downtown skywalk security group claims they’re understaffed
Grieving parents support each other through unimaginable loss
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Hawkeyes offense sputters in the last two weeks
Top Stories
Lance leads NDSU past Northern Iowa in showdown
Top Stories
Hawkeyes lose at home to Penn State, 17-12
Running game, defense key for Iowa State in road victory against West Virginia
G&L Clothing Fan Pic of the Week: Earlham student shows school spirit
Grinnell Mutual Play of the Week: TD run from Woodward-Granger’s Kade Polich
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Wini Moranville – Sweet Treats
Top Stories
Wini Moranville – Book Signing
Top Stories
Jankins Law Firm – Working With A Bankruptcy Attorney
Animal Lifeline – Paws and Claws
Kinetic Edge – Physical Therapy
Grand Jivante – Autumn Safety Tips
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
triple bill wine flight
A Triple Bill Wine Flight this Friday