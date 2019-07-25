10th art bus in this year’s Art Bus Series to be unveiled Thursday

The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation and the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) will unveil the 10th art bus for the 2019 Art Bus Series on Thursday July 25.

The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation has partnered with DART buses since 2015 to share public art across several central Iowa communities.

The unveiling will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Grand and 2nd Avenues in downtown Des Moines.

Mitchell Squire, the artist credited with the design of the bus, met with Local 5 to talk about the piece.