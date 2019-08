The 2019 Sweet Corn Festival will be held this Saturday in Adel.

The festival will have a 5K race at 8 a.m. and a parade through Dallas County at 9 a.m. Live music will be provided by the band Suede from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Vendors will be present during the festival selling food and other goods, and seven tons of free sweet corn will be available to everyone while supplies last