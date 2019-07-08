28th Annual Iowa Municipal Band Festival to be held Saturday

The 28th Annual Iowa Municipal Band Festival will be held Saturday, July 13 at the Herman Park Pavilion in Boone.

This year’s line up includes:

The Greater Des Moines Band at 11 a.m

Iowa Military Veterans Band at 12 p.m.

Collins Aerospace Band at 1 p.m.

Urbandale Community Band at 2 p.m.

Ames Municipal Band at 3 p.m.

Des Moines New Horizons Band 4 p.m.

Ballard Community Band 5 p.m.

Boone Municipal Band 6 p.m.

The event is free to anyone and food will be on sale at the pavilion’s food court. A shuttle service will also be provided to take people to and from the pavilion.