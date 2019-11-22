Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Honoring Our Heroes
Top Stories
First hotel coming to the city of Norwalk
Top Stories
Family sacrifices everything for the safety of rare twins; watch their incredible journey
Two arrested off of I-235 after bank robbery in Des Moines
American Airlines announces seasonal nonstop flights from Des Moines to Miami
Supreme Court Justice David Wiggins named acting chief
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Audubon Wheelers roll into 8-Player Championship against Don Bosco eyeing unfinished business
Top Stories
Iowa State routs Southern Miss in Battle 4 Atlantis campus opener
Top Stories
Hawkeyes spoil Minnesota’s perfect season, down Gophers 23-19
Game-winning field goal lifts Cyclones over No. 19 Texas
WDM Valley and Dowling Catholic to meet for 4A Football Championship
Valley and Kuemper fall in State Volleyball Championship matches
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Artist Jay Vigon on Iowa Live
Top Stories
Emma Arndt on Iowa Live
Top Stories
Dinner with the Doc: Learn about the weight loss program
Firehouse Subs Guest Appreciation Night
Iowa DNR: Invasive species
Story of Créme Cupcakes
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
6 PM Weather Update
Video
Posted:
Nov 21, 2019 / 06:26 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2019 / 06:26 PM CST