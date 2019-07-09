Amputees compete in annual golf tournament this weekend

The The Iowa Amputee Golf Association’s 28th annual golf tournament will be held at the Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines from Friday through Sunday.

Amputee golfers of all skill levels will be competing for first, second and third place trophies in each division of the tournament.

The weekend-long competition raises scholarship funds for Iowa amputees and for immediate family members of amputees.

The tournament will consist of a four-person, best-shot scramble competition on Friday at 12 p.m. and a two-day golf competition on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m..

For more information, visit the Iowa Amputee Golf Association’s website.