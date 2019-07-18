ARL rescue cats in need of homes

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has acquired an abundance of rescue cats and is looking for people to adopt.

Animal Rescue League will also be hosting events later this week where you can show your support for these animals in need.

The events include:

Yappy Hour at Confluence Brewing: Thursday, July 18; 5:00 p.m.

Cats and Mats at the ARL Main location: Saturday, July 20; 10:00 a.m.

Sweat for Pets at OrangeTheory Fitness: Sunday July 21; 11:30 a.m.

For more information on how you can help and other ARL events click here.