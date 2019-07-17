Clive Fest 2019 held this Friday and Saturday

The City of Clive is hosting the 44th annual Clive Fest from Friday, July 19 – Saturday, July 20 at Greenbelt Landing.

The festival will have fun activities and events for the whole family to enjoy including a bags tournament, live music, a giant slip n’ slide, fireworks and more.

This list of performing bands and artists is listed bellow:

Dick Danger Band Friday, July 19; 5:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m.

Abby Normal Friday, July 19; 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

MonkeyMonkeyMonkey Saturday, July 20; 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Sons of Gladys Kravitz Saturday, July 20; 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

The festival begins on Friday at 4:00 p.m. and on Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

