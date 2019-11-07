Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
RAGBRAI
CMA Awards
Honoring Our Heroes
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
Drake University announces major renovation to School of Journalism and Mass Communication
Top Stories
Appeals court denies inmate’s claim that life sentence should end because he was resuscitated five times
Michael Buble to perform at Wells Fargo Arena in May
Exploring Urban Farming
Missing Ottumwa boy found safe
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Toren Young ready for return to his hometown of Madison as Hawkeyes look to take down Badgers
Top Stories
Iowa ready to bring home the bull with a win at Wisconsin
Top Stories
Cyclones seeing Purdy respond the right way during the bye week ahead of showdown with Oklahoma
Ankeny, Dowling punch their tickets to the state tournament
Battle of the Unbeatens: Van Meter prepares for South Central Calhoun
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (11/3)
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Local Music Showcawse – November 7, 2019
Top Stories
EveryStep, braving grief
Top Stories
Rick Burke’s Travelling Show and Music Review
Junk Jubilee is back in town!
Iowa Arts: Des Moines Young Artist Theatre
ChiroThin Weightloss Results
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Committee explores solutions in criminal justice reform
Video
by:
Local 5 News
Posted:
Nov 7, 2019 / 05:14 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 7, 2019 / 05:14 PM CST