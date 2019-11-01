DART offering free rides to the ballots on November 5

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Area Regional Transport Authority (DART) is offering free bus rides all day on election day November, 5.

Polls will be open in DART’s service area from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but DART will offer free rides throughout its entire service day.

If you need a ride, start planning your trip now by figuring out your polling location here.

“We want to help ensure central Iowa residents who want to vote have a way to get there,” shares DART Chief External Affairs Officer, Amanda Wanke.

“Last year we saw a 2-3% increase in ridership on Election Day, which indicates some of our riders are taking extra trips to get to and from their polling location. By offering free rides, we can ensure no one is prevented from voting because they can’t afford the bus fare.”

Once you find your polling location you can use the MyDART Trip Planner on their website to learn which routes you can take to vote.