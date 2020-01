DES MOINES — 170 firearms were reported stolen in 2019, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

So, the department is handing out free gun locks in an effort to keep kids safe from unsecured guns.

Project ChildSafe is partnering with Des Moines police to give a limited number of those locks out to residents.

If you’d like a free gun lock, you can pick one up from the Des Moines Police Station on Jan. 13.