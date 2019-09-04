Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Lawsuit: bus company allegedly left Ankeny boy with Down Syndrome on bus for hours
Top Stories
EPA fines BP North America for 2018 diesel fuel spill in northeast Iowa
Top Stories
Des Moines man charged with insurance fraud
MidAmerican Energy crews heading south to help with Dorian relief
Sweet expansion: Blue Bunny to buy plant in western U.S.
Celebrating Iowa’s breweries at the 7th Annual Little Giant Beer Summit
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Hawkeyes shuffle the O-line with Jackson out
Top Stories
Valley sweeps Johnston in three sets
Top Stories
Iowa stays at No. 20, Iowa State drops to No. 25 in latest AP Poll
Iowa answers the biggest question of week one
Concussions trending down as Hawkeyes focus on prevention
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/1)
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Jeff Stein in Newton – 50th Anniversary Memorial
Top Stories
Chili in the Junction – Chili & Tacos
Top Stories
Chili in the Junction – Chili Cookoff
Iowa History Journal – The First Computers
Fireplace Superstore – Table Fire Pits
Party Scoopers 9-3-19
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Des Moines Playhouse presents A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Video
Posted:
Sep 4, 2019 / 12:20 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 4, 2019 / 12:20 PM CDT