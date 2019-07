The Disney musical ‘Newsies’ opens at the Des Moines play house on Friday, July 12 and runs through Saturday August 3.

Based on the 1992 film, it follows the story of the New York paperboys’ strike of 1899.

listed below are the weekly showtimes:

Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Des Moines Playhouse’s website.