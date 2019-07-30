Diva Dash 5k and Lil’ Princess Fun Run held Saturday

Diva Dash 5K and Lil’ Princes Fun Run will be held this Saturday in downtown Des Moines’ East Village at 8 a.m.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Children’s Cancer Connection which works with families affected by childhood cancer in the State of Iowa by involving them in recreational and educational programs.

The Diva Dash 5K is open to all women and the Lil’ Princess Fun Run is open to girls ages 8 and under.

Participants also have the option to create or join a team when signing up to save money on registration fees.

Participants in both races will receive a race shirt, custom bib, and finishers of the 5K receive a large medal.

Registration for both events is available on the Diva Dash 5K website.