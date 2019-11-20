Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Honoring Our Heroes
Top Stories
Tensions rise over proposed sports stadium at Des Moines school board meeting
Top Stories
Waukee food pantry reveals remodel
Missing 12-year-old girl in Des Moines
Air ambulance assistance needed after two vehicle accident in Boone County
Megan Rapinoe speaks at Drake University
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Iowa State routs Southern Miss in Battle 4 Atlantis campus opener
Top Stories
Hawkeyes spoil Minnesota’s perfect season, down Gophers 23-19
Top Stories
Game-winning field goal lifts Cyclones over No. 19 Texas
WDM Valley and Dowling Catholic to meet for 4A Football Championship
Valley and Kuemper fall in State Volleyball Championship matches
Valley and Kuemper Catholic on to State Volleyball Championship matches Friday
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Gift ideas from Christopher’s Rare Coins
Top Stories
Successful Goal Setting with Christi Hegstad
Top Stories
Party Scoopers – November 19, 2019
Christkindlmarket Des Moines 2019
Baer Law Office: Dog Bites
Archer Home Center Black Friday deals
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
East High students march to the Capitol to protest mistreatment of immigrants at the US-Mexico border
Video
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 07:43 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 07:43 PM CST