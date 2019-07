Caitlyn Ferin with Fareway ‘Cents’able Health joined Local 5 News earlier today with a healthy new BLT recipe.

This new recipe allows you to enjoy your favorite summer sandwich more often with out reaping the unhealthy side effects.

Here’s the list of ingredients you’ll need:

Whole grain wheat bread

Arugula, spinach, or romaine lettuce

Mayo

Avocado

Tabasco

1 fried egg

For more healthy Fareway recipes and ingredient guides, click here