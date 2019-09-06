Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Clive police looking for suspect in burglaries and credit card forgeries
Top Stories
Pella Christian set for big matchup against Van Meter
Top Stories
Local 5 honored with 8 Upper Midwest Emmy Award nominations
Mollie Tibbetts’ face used on anti-immigration posters in downtown Iowa City
RAW VIDEO: Knoxville police officer goes on scene of deadly accident
Blitz Gameday lands at the home of the Eagles
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Blitz Gameday lands at the home of the Eagles
Top Stories
Valley and Dowling set to collide on the football field again for a big rivalry night in Week 2
Top Stories
Pettway’s 2-TD day a look at what the grad transfer can bring in 2019 to the Iowa State Cyclones
Lazard signed to 53-man roster for the Packers
Minnesota Timberwolves sign ex-Cyclone Lindell Wigginton
Hawkeyes shuffle the O-line with Jackson out
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Jeff Brandt & Galaxy
Top Stories
Delaware Township Firefighters Association
Top Stories
DIY
Iowa Almanac September 6
Anti Bully Symposium
Law Tigers September 6
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Friday after weakening to a category 1 storm overnight
Furry Friends Refuge hosts the 5th Annual Tour De Fur Bike Ride
Video
Posted:
Sep 6, 2019 / 12:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 12:35 PM CDT