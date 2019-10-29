Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
RAGBRAI
CMA Awards
Honoring Our Heroes
Top Stories
Stuart City Council holds special session to address October shooting
Top Stories
Waukee Community School District unveils new high school mascot, colors
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘First Responder Day’ proclamation
City of Grimes planning to build 30,000-square foot library
Gunshots reported in Waukee neighborhood
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (10/27)
Top Stories
McElvain with 3 TDs, N. Iowa rolls past Missouri St. 29-6
Top Stories
Cyclones take the loss in wild homecoming game
Defense holds strong as Hawkeyes blank Northwestern
Blitz Gameday gets charged up with Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center
Iowa State Cyclones setting up freshmen to make instant impact on the gridiron
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Resonate Healing
Top Stories
National Chocolate Day!
Top Stories
Bottom Line: Jankins Law Firm
Des Moines Holiday Boutique at Hy-Vee Hall
AHA 2019 Iowa Workplace Health Symposium
Cops for Kids fundraiser this Sunday
Contests
About Us
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Holidays
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘First Responder Day’ proclamation
Video
Posted:
Oct 28, 2019 / 10:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2019 / 10:30 PM CDT