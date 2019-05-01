Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
Downtown worker recounts sight of man who set himself on fire at Central Library
Top Stories
Taiwan signs letters of intent to buy billions of dollars in American crops
Top Stories
World Food & Music Festival starts Friday
Police say loaded gun found in student’s backpack at school
Fort Dodge police: Teen dies due to accidental shooting by family member
“My sentence is living with this for the rest of my life”: Chris Soules reflects on fatal 2017 crash
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Seneca Wallace talks Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame induction
Top Stories
Cyclones putting extra attention on details ahead of UL-M showdown in Week 4
Top Stories
Iowa State AD, Jamie Pollard, Weighs in on Iowa Band incident
Hawkeye special teams came up big in Ames
Iowa State is moving on from Cy-Hawk gaffe
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/15)
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Joshua Sinclair Live in Studio
Top Stories
Great Music Local Showcase 9-19-19
Top Stories
Fork in the Road 9-19-19
Tunnels to Towers Foundation – Honor Run
MercyOne – Child Birth Education
Dr. Vince Hassel – Dinner with the Doc
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.