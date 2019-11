WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee locations across the Midwest honored veterans on Monday with a free Veterans Day breakfast.

Ryan Roberts, Hy-Vee store director, takes a moment to pause for a photo with some his employees who have served in the military. Pictured, front from the left: Tom, Army and John, Marines. Back: Denny, Army; Larry, Navy and store director, Ryan. pic.twitter.com/QHT2grIxSi — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 11, 2019

Hy-Vee locations across our eight-state region served up free breakfast today for Veterans in honor of Veterans Day. Thank you today, and every day, for your service. Check out these scenes from our Quad Cities Hy-Vee locations. pic.twitter.com/XQS3XOmcXt — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 11, 2019

Meet brothers Marlen (left), 100-years-old and Lawrence (right), 96-years-old, who attended the Veterans Breakfast today at one of our Council Bluffs Hy-Vee locations. Both Air Force vets, Marlen was stationed in Oregon and Lawrence in Yokohama, Japan. pic.twitter.com/ASaIFuxLLX — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 11, 2019

Visitors could even leave a note of gratitude for those who have served.

This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, we'll be hosting an event to help show support for members of the military overseas. Stop by and visit us to send a message of thanks in a Hallmark card, and we'll take care of sending it to our dedicated service members. pic.twitter.com/cX41237UVe — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 11, 2019

Hy-Vee is fundraising for veterans, active duty members and their family members by offering you the chance to round up your purchase to the nearest dollar through the end of the month.

They’ll match all money raised, with donations going to various charities.