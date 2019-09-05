ICS World Championship Chili Cook-off is in Ankeny this weekend

INDIANOLA - It's a four-second video that's getting a lot of attention online, and now some members of Congress are responding to Rep. Steve King.

On Wednesday, King tweeted a video of him drinking water out of a toilet at an immigrant detention facility, saying the water is "actually pretty good," according to one reporting. It was in response to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments that the facilities on the southern border are filthy, with immigrants drinking out of toilets.