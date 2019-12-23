RAW: Jamie Pollard talks bowl game travel

The Camping World Bowl will be televised Saturday at 11 a.m. on Local 5.

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

32°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

32°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

DES MOINES — Iowa State University Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard spoke with Local 5 Monday morning as the Cyclones football team departed for Orlando.

“Cyclone fans are some of the best and we’ve sold all our tickets,” Pollard said. “So it’ll be a great event down in Orlando.”

Iowa State will face No. 15 Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Camping World Bowl.

The game will be televised on Local 5.

Be sure to watch “Cy-Hawk Gameday Coast-to-Coast” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 for a complete bowl game preview