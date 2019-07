The 2019 National Balloon classic will be held from Friday, July 26 – Saturday, August 3 in Indianola, Iowa.

The nine-day event will feature a variety of over 100 hot air balloons as they participate in multiple competitions and aerial shows. All are available to the public with the price of admission.

Along with the presentation of hot air balloons, the classic also offers a variety of other activities for people to take part in.

For more information and ticket prices, click here.