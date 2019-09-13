Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Iowa State Fair
Top Stories
DMACC students utilizing new scholarship to cover expenses
Top Stories
10 candidates battle in the third Democratic presidential debate
Top Stories
Storms clear out, nicer weather moves in as winds increase
Ex-janitor pleads guilty to taking locker room pictures
Fareway, Dole help donate learning garden to elementary school
Police: Clive day care provider admitted to shaking infant
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Weather forecast for 2019 Cy-Hawk game
Top Stories
Here are the prop bets available for Saturday’s Cy-Hawk showdown
Top Stories
Carlisle getting back on track as they look for a return to the playoffs
Valley looks to keep red-hot start alive
College GameDay in Ames: What you need to know
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/9)
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Live In Studio with Seth Cloe
Top Stories
DMACC Learn to Drive a Truck Safely
Top Stories
DMACC Job Fair and Truck Rodeo
DMACC Transportation Rodeo
Deployment Diaries – Suicide Prevention
Kitten Bomb Comedy – Scenic Route
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Post debate and presidential race analysis
Video
Posted:
Sep 12, 2019 / 10:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 12, 2019 / 10:15 PM CDT