The Greater Des Moines Partnership and Catch Des Moines will be leading the 2020 Iowa Caucus Consortium.

The consortium will host numerous events leading up to the Iowa Caucuses on Monday, February 3 as well as providing media support and information surrounding the caucus season to media outlets.

Events during the consortium include a Issues Forum Series, a Candidate Forum Series, a CEO Roundtable, and more.

For more information visit iowacaucus.org.