‘Smoke Out Hunger’ returns this Sunday

Food Bank of Iowa will be hosting its annual ‘Smoke Out Hunger’ BBQ cookout in downtown Des Moines on Sunday, July 28.

The event will feature vendors from a variety of local Iowa BBQ joints along with vendors from local breweries who will be providing craft beer and wine.

The musical duo the New Mexicos will be providing live music throughout the event as well.

All proceeds from ‘Smoke Out Hunger’ will go towards funding Food Bank of Iowa’s efforts to end hunger in Iowa.

The cookout will begin on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at the Brenton Skating Plaza.

For ticket prices, visit the Food Bank of Iowa’s website.