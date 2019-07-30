Summer Breeze Run held Saturday in Clive

The Summer Breeze Run will be held Saturday, August 3 in Clive.

Three different races will be held during the event. A 5K, a 10K, and a Kids Fun Run. The 5K and 10K will be held at 9:00 a.m. and the Kids Fun Run will be held at 11:00 a.m.

The Des Moines suburbs of Clive, Waukee, and West Des Moines will be competing against one another for most participants in each event.

All proceeds will go towards nonprofits in the three suburban communities.

Registration for the event can be found on the Summer Breeze Run website.