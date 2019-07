The Summer Stir traveling cocktail party will be held Friday, July 19 in downtown Des Moines from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For only $20, people can sample ten different summer cocktails at twelve downtown and East Village bars.

Participating Bars include:

Stuffed Olive

Hessen Haus

Voodoo Lounge

Tonic

Tipsy Crow

Shorty’s

AJ’s on East Court

The Rooftop

Shag’s

Beer Can Alley

The Exchange

Beechwood Lounge

For more event information and ticket purchases, click here.