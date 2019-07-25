Urbandale holds first ever U-Fest this Friday

The Urbandale Education Foundation and Urbandale Alumni Association is hosting the first annual U-Fest, Friday, July 26 from 5-9 p.m. at Walker Johnston Park.

The family-friendly event will have food trucks and drinks available for purchase.

Live music will be provided by Urbandale High School alum Melanie Wright and her accompanying band, Company B.

Proceeds from the event will support student scholarships and classroom grants throughout the Urbandale Community School District.

Ticket prices range from $10 for adults and $2 for children 16 and younger.