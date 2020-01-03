VIDEO: President Trump: Killing of Iranian general was meant ‘to stop a war’

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States killed an Iranian general in an airstrike “to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

The president said he ordered the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani because he was planning “imminent and sinister attacks.”

Trump, speaking from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, added that the U.S. is “ready and prepared” for any response. The comments came hours after news broke that the U.S. is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East.