Water Works Pops offers free outdoor concert this Sunday

The Des Moines Symphony is putting on two outdoor concerts for their Water Works Pops summer series at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony and Grammy Award-winning star of Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’ will be performing with the Des Moines Symphony on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The Des Moines Symphony will also be hosting a ‘A John Williams Spectacular’ on Sunday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature John Williams’ music from films such as ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Star Wars,’ and more.

General admission is free, but VIP and other ticket options are available. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs for the event. Vendors will also be there selling food and beverages for the event.

For more information and ticket prices, click here.