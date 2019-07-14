Federal lawmakers introduce bill to expand heat protections for workers

WASHINGTON D.C. – Several lawmakers are pushing for a bill to expand heat protections for those who work in extreme temperatures, like factories and fields.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 815 Americans have died from heat stress from 1992 to 2017. The bill that was introduced on Wednesday could expand protections for workers and set workplace guidelines.

Many currently work in conditions where they don’t get mandated breaks or access to water. Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-California) said that enough is enough.

Chu said that there needs to be a requirement for paid breaks in cool spaces, access to water, and limitations on how long workers can be exposed to heat.

Congressman Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona) said that the bill will protect all workers in all environments, whether they are working in factories or buildings in which there isn’t enough cooling.