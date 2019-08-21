Farmers and lawmakers disappointed in President Trump’s issuing of oil refinery waivers

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Environmental Protection agency recently changed the rules to mandate the year round sale of gasoline containing ethanol—made from corn and other crops.

But farmers and lawmakers say it’s been a disappointment. They say the Trump administration is granting too many waivers to refineries—allowing them to avoid blending the ethanol into their gasoline.

As a result, farmers battered by the trade war and severe weather are not seeing the relief—and higher crop prices—they hoped the ethanol rule change would bring.