Farmers and lawmakers disappointed in President Trump’s issuing of oil refinery waivers

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Environmental Protection agency recently changed the rules to mandate the year round sale of gasoline containing ethanol—made from corn and other crops.  

But farmers and lawmakers say it’s been a disappointment.  They say the Trump administration is granting too many waivers to refineries—allowing them to avoid blending the ethanol into their gasoline. 

As a result, farmers battered by the trade war and severe weather are not seeing the relief—and higher crop prices—they hoped the ethanol rule change would bring.

