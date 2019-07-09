Brad’s Backyard Garden: Growing grapes in Iowa

DES MOINES — One of the largest carshows in the Midwest is back in Des Moines this weekend. The Goodguys 28th Heartland Nationals features hot rods, classics, rat rods, trucks, muscle cars and pretty much everything else you could hope for in a carshow. Follow along with Local 5 Web Producer Adam Cron as he gives a look at all the amazing cars at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on the first day of the event.

The show runs Friday, July 5 until Sunday, July 7. General admission is $25, kids 7-12 are $10 and anyone younger is free.