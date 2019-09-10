Cars with Cron: Concours d’Elegance 2019

DES MOINES — The contest of elegance in other words, lined the streets of downtown Des Moines last Sunday with some of the most amazing automobiles and motorcycles from the last 100 years or so.

The show was free to the public, but all money gathered through free will donations were donated to the Children’s Cancer Connection.

Over 150 show cars exhibited on Grand and Locust in downtown, with dozens more participating in different local car clubs.

For more information on the Des Moines Concours d’Elegance, checkout their website here.