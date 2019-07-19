Cars with Cron: New 8th generation mid-engine Corvette unveiling

CALIFORNIA — The long awaited reveal of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is taking place Thursday, July 18 in southern California. But you don’t have to be in Orange County to witness the reveal because Chevrolet is live streaming the occasion so all automotive enthusiasts can enjoy it.

Many people may see this as just another car. But the new C8 is far from it. This will be the first ever mid-engine Corvette for mass production.

An American legacy dating all the way back to 1953 is taking a step towards the future tonight with the unveiling of the new C8.

Chevrolet has conveniently added the live stream to their website along with a live feed link for anyone to use and enjoy. The stream will begin at 9:50 PM CT with the show beginning at 10 PM CT according to Chevrolet’s website. Watch the live stream unveiling of the next generation of the American sports car here.