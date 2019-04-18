Local 5 Forecast

Wow- what a scorcher out there! Heat index values climbed above 100° for all of central Iowa on Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the hot and muggy stretch in the central U.S. for the next several days. This means Sunday will be scorching, too. High humidity should push highs into the low to mid 90s on Sunday and even into Monday. Heat index values will likely reach the low 100s during the afternoons.

While thunderstorm chances are low these next several days, rain isn’t completely out of the question in the upcoming week. A pattern of scattered thunderstorms will return to the forecast by Tuesday, and there could be some storms to dodge during the Fourth of July holiday.

Sunday looks pretty dry across the board. There could be a few isolated thundershowers in eastern Iowa, but the chances are rather low. Otherwise, the main story is just the intense heat. It is summer, after all! Be sure to limit your time in the direct sun and drink plenty of water. Avoid excessive carbonated or alcoholic beverages, and wear plenty of sunscreen. Finally, don’t forget to check the back seat for children and pets! The interior of your car can rise nearly 30° than the outside temperatures!

Have a good weekend and stay cool!

Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play