Local 5 Forecast

Weather Forecasts

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Wow- what a scorcher out there! Heat index values climbed above 100° for all of central Iowa on Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the hot and muggy stretch in the central U.S. for the next several days. This means Sunday will be scorching, too. High humidity should push highs into the low to mid 90s on Sunday and even into Monday. Heat index values will likely reach the low 100s during the afternoons.

While thunderstorm chances are low these next several days, rain isn’t completely out of the question in the upcoming week. A pattern of scattered thunderstorms will return to the forecast by Tuesday, and there could be some storms to dodge during the Fourth of July holiday.

Sunday looks pretty dry across the board. There could be a few isolated thundershowers in eastern Iowa, but the chances are rather low. Otherwise, the main story is just the intense heat. It is summer, after all! Be sure to limit your time in the direct sun and drink plenty of water. Avoid excessive carbonated or alcoholic beverages, and wear plenty of sunscreen. Finally, don’t forget to check the back seat for children and pets! The interior of your car can rise nearly 30° than the outside temperatures!

Have a good weekend and stay cool!

Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Monday

91° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 72°

Wednesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Thursday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Friday

88° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 70°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
87°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
90°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
92°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
90°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
3%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
4%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
4%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
5%
81°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
6%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
73°
Fair

Des Moines

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Des Moines

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Ankeny

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Ames

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mason City

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Newton

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Des Moines

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Des Moines

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Cedar Rapids

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
71°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent