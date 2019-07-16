Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week

The hottest weather of the year is set to take over Iowa later this week.

High temperatures will go from the low to mid 90s on Wednesday to the mid and upper 90s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

High humidity will make those 90s feel like the 100s. A heat index as high as 110° will be possible, especially Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire state of Iowa from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. These are issued when prolonged periods of hot temperatures are expected.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Courtesy: NOAA

A cold front will send high temperatures back to the 80s by next Monday.