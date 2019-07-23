Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Des Moines
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Iowa State Fair
RAGBRAI
Washington-DC
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Southern California nest cam eagle flies for 1st time
Top Stories
Sweet mess: Syrup spills at edge of French Quarter
Police wait downstream for suspect trying to swim to freedom
Sydney police find drug haul in van that hit police cars
Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver’s car grille
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Top Stories
Local 5 Forecast
Top Stories
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: FAVORITES
Heat indices as high as 110° expected later this week
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye Headquarters
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Southeast Polk advances to Substate Baseball Final with 7-2 win over Marshalltown
Top Stories
Day One from State Softball: 1A sees top-seeded Spartans advance, and 2A Mt. Ayr with a walk-off winner among other big moments
Top Stories
Ogden hoping to be the darlings of the state softball tournament
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (7/21)
Top ranked Johnston scores 19 in substate semifinal
Big Ten Media Days: What Iowa must do in 2019 to win the B1G West
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Cleaning Connection: Professional cleaning tips
Top Stories
Simplify Design: Kitchen remodel
Top Stories
Inspired Book & Brew Crew
Party Scoopers – July 23, 2019
Smoke Out Hunger 2019
Jackie joins RAGBRAI Day 3
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword: FAVORITES
Weather
Posted:
Jul 23, 2019 / 02:50 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2019 / 04:07 PM CDT
Find Iowa State Fair Contest Keyword
HERE
.
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
°
/
58°
%
°
58°
Wednesday
82°
/
61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°
61°
Thursday
82°
/
67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°
67°
Friday
86°
/
69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°
69°
Saturday
88°
/
72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°
72°
Sunday
87°
/
69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°
69°
Monday
82°
/
61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°
61°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
78°
8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°
74°
9 PM
Clear
0%
74°
70°
10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°
68°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°
65°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°
63°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°
62°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°
62°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°
61°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
61°
60°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°
59°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
59°
60°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
60°
65°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
65°
69°
9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
69°
73°
10 AM
Sunny
2%
73°
75°
11 AM
Sunny
1%
75°
77°
12 PM
Sunny
2%
77°
78°
1 PM
Sunny
2%
78°
79°
2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
79°
80°
3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
80°
81°
4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
81°
80°
5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°
80°
6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
80°
79°
7 PM
Sunny
1%
79°
Contest keyword: FAVORITES
Des Moines
Ames
Fort Dodge
Ottumwa
Creston
Newton
Indianola
Adel
Lamoni
Des Moines
Ames
Fort Dodge
Ottumwa
Creston
Newton
Indianola
Adel
Lamoni
Fair
Des Moines
79°F
Fair
Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
06:00 AM
Sunset
08:41 PM
Tonight
Mostly Clear
59°F
Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:41 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy
Ames
78°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
05:58 AM
Sunset
08:42 PM
Tonight
Partly Cloudy
56°F
Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:42 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair
Fort Dodge
76°F
Fair
Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
05:59 AM
Sunset
08:46 PM
Tonight
Partly Cloudy
55°F
Partly Cloudy
Wind
1 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:46 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair
Ottumwa
80°F
Fair
Feels like 81°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
05:57 AM
Sunset
08:35 PM
Tonight
Mostly Clear
57°F
Mostly Clear
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:35 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair
Creston
75°F
Fair
Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
06:04 AM
Sunset
08:43 PM
Tonight
Mostly Clear
58°F
Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:43 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair
Newton
75°F
Fair
Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
05:57 AM
Sunset
08:39 PM
Tonight
Mostly Clear
57°F
Mostly Clear
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:39 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair
Des Moines
79°F
Fair
Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
06:00 AM
Sunset
08:40 PM
Tonight
Mostly Clear
58°F
Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:40 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair
Des Moines
79°F
Fair
Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
06:01 AM
Sunset
08:43 PM
Tonight
Partly Cloudy
57°F
Partly Cloudy
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:43 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy
Lamoni Muni
78°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
06:04 AM
Sunset
08:40 PM
Tonight
Partly Cloudy
59°F
Partly Cloudy
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
08:40 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous