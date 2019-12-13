Skip to content
Local forecast: December 13th, 2019
Weather
Posted:
Dec 13, 2019 / 08:21 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 13, 2019 / 08:21 AM CST
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
35°
/
17°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun
50%
35°
17°
Saturday
25°
/
9°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
10%
25°
9°
Sunday
22°
/
16°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness
10%
22°
16°
Monday
29°
/
17°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
20%
29°
17°
Tuesday
28°
/
15°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine
0%
28°
15°
Wednesday
38°
/
29°
Sunshine
Sunshine
0%
38°
29°
Thursday
40°
/
25°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
0%
40°
25°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
31°
11 AM
Freezing Rain
40%
31°
33°
12 PM
Showers
40%
33°
35°
1 PM
Cloudy
40%
35°
37°
2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
37°
38°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
38°
37°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°
35°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°
29°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
29°
28°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°
28°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°
27°
9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
27°
26°
10 PM
Cloudy
10%
26°
26°
11 PM
Cloudy
10%
26°
26°
12 AM
Cloudy
10%
26°
25°
1 AM
Cloudy
10%
25°
24°
2 AM
Cloudy
10%
24°
24°
3 AM
Cloudy
10%
24°
23°
4 AM
Cloudy
10%
23°
23°
5 AM
Cloudy
10%
23°
21°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
21°
19°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
19°
17°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
17°
16°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
16°
17°
10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
17°
Des Moines
Ames
Fort Dodge
Ottumwa
Creston
Newton
Indianola
Adel
Lamoni
Des Moines
Ames
Fort Dodge
Ottumwa
Creston
Newton
Indianola
Adel
Lamoni
Overcast
Des Moines
22°F
Overcast
Feels like 22°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
07:32 AM
Sunset
04:44 PM
Tonight
Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
17°F
Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
04:44 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds
Ames
20°F
Broken Clouds
Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
07:34 AM
Sunset
04:43 PM
Tonight
Overcast. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
14°F
Overcast. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
04:43 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast
Fort Dodge
18°F
Overcast
Feels like 11°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
07:38 AM
Sunset
04:43 PM
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
9°F
Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
04:43 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast
Ottumwa
24°F
Overcast
Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
07:26 AM
Sunset
04:41 PM
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
22°F
Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
04:41 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds
Creston
27°F
Broken Clouds
Feels like 27°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
07:34 AM
Sunset
04:49 PM
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
19°F
Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
04:49 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast
Newton
23°F
Overcast
Feels like 23°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
07:30 AM
Sunset
04:41 PM
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
18°F
Cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
04:41 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast
Indianola
22°F
Overcast
Feels like 22°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
07:31 AM
Sunset
04:45 PM
Tonight
Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
17°F
Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
04:45 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds
Adel
21°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels like 21°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
07:34 AM
Sunset
04:46 PM
Tonight
Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
17°F
Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
04:46 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds
Lamoni
27°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
07:31 AM
Sunset
04:48 PM
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
21°F
Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
04:48 PM
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Brad Edwards
Taylor Kanost
Brandon Lawrence
Brad Edwards
Brandon Lawrence
More Meteorologist