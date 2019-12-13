Local forecast: December 13th, 2019

Weather
7 Day Forecast

Friday

35° / 17°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 50% 35° 17°

Saturday

25° /
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 25°

Sunday

22° / 16°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 22° 16°

Monday

29° / 17°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 29° 17°

Tuesday

28° / 15°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 28° 15°

Wednesday

38° / 29°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 38° 29°

Thursday

40° / 25°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 40° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

11 AM
Freezing Rain
40%
31°

33°

12 PM
Showers
40%
33°

35°

1 PM
Cloudy
40%
35°

37°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
37°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
38°

37°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

29°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
27°

26°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
26°

26°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
26°

26°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
26°

25°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
25°

24°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
24°

24°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
23°

21°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
21°

19°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
19°

17°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
17°

16°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
16°

17°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
17°

Overcast

Des Moines

22°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
17°F Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Ames

20°F Broken Clouds Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
14°F Overcast. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Fort Dodge

18°F Overcast Feels like 11°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
9°F Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Ottumwa

24°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
22°F Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Creston

27°F Broken Clouds Feels like 27°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
19°F Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Newton

23°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
18°F Cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Indianola

22°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
17°F Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Adel

21°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 21°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
17°F Mainly cloudy. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Lamoni

27°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
21°F Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
