Local 5 Forecast on WeAreIowa.com

Our dry stretch of weather is likely to come to an end in the days to come.

We had clouds rolling in today, but they were just the high, cirrus type which don't produce any rain. Our clouds will be getting lower heading into Thursday which means our rain chances will be going up.

Later tonight, showers will start popping up in western Iowa while central and eastern Iowa stay dry. More rain is expected mainly in the western half of the state on Thursday, although some light rain can't be ruled out in Des Moines. Clouds skies will cool things down to the low 50s.

More sporadic, light showers should stick around Iowa on Friday through Friday night. It looks like many of us will dry out during the day on Saturday, but more rain is expected Saturday night through Sunday. This batch will bring the most widespread rain of the bunch. High temperatures go from the mid 50s on Friday to the upper 50s on Saturday before falling back near 50 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look now look dry for central Iowa (Good news for trick-or-treaters on Beggars' night). But more rain looks likely for Halloween day and night.

Have a good evening!

Local 5 Chief Meteorologist Brad Edwards