Papa Keno's Pizzeria in Des Moines closed 'effective immediately'

The pizza shop also has locations in Lawrence, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pizza shop near Drake University is closing its doors for good after two years in business.

Papa Keno's Pizzeria, located at 24th St and University Ave, posted to social media Monday morning to announce that Sunday, June 7 was their final day of operations in Des Moines.

"Some important news this morning. Given everything going on over the past couple months, we have taken the opportunity to reassess who we are, what we do and what we’re about," the post reads. "After some reflection, we have made the decision to close the Papa Keno’s Drake store effective immediately. The final day of store operation was Sunday June 7th, 2020."

Papa Keno's also has locations in Lawrence, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri