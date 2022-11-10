DSM Breakerz open new break dancing studio in Des Moines

Today is the grand opening of Des Moines Breakerz dance studio. The owners hope to welcome people into a community where they can express themselves through dance.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Anthony San has a long history of break dancing.

"Me and my buddy, we practiced in his basement. and we never looked back ever since," San said.

San feels the opening of The Breakerz studio is a way to create a place for his community to come together.

"Kids and adults can come here, learn breakdancing, or any of the other classes that we take in a safe environment and friendly environment," San said. "This is something that we think the city needs."

Before opening the studio, Breakerz dancers have traveled the nation, representing Des Moines at the White House and even in the Olympics.

Randy Sochit was one of the Olympic performers. Before hitting that national stage, he was more comfortable in the background.

"I was super shy until this was an opportunity given to me by Anthony San," Sochit said. "It has built my confidence a lot. And now, I want to be an instructor at this building and give the other kids a chance to build up their competence also."

This experience of creating a stronger dancing community in Des Moines is the reason Courtney Guein decided to join The Breakerz as an instructor.

"There's a place where people can continuously put knowledge to their dance skills and get better," Guein said.

San shared opening this studio is a full circle moment as he remembers when he first started break dancing.

"Here we are now 15 years later, being able to make that dream a reality," San said.

If you want to join in on the fun, classes are open for all ages on the Breakerz website.